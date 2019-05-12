15.36 per cent polling in Jharkhand till 9 am

An estimated 15.36 per cent of the total 66,85,401 voters exercised their franchise till 9 am on Sunday for four constituencies in Jharkhand, an said.

This is the third phase of polling in the state and the country's sixth.

Voters queued up before booths in Giridih, Dhanbad, and (ST) constituencies since early morning and the polling began at 7 am.

The polling, which is peaceful so far, will be held till 4 pm.

Water Resources and and three sitting BJP MPs --- P N Singh from Dhanbad, B B Mahato from and Laxman Gilua from constituencies -- are among the 67 candidates, including 10 women, in the fray.

Choudhary is facing challenge from JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahato in while BJP's P N Singh is facing candidate from

Azad, who had won the Darbhanga seat in Bihar, has been nominated in by the as per the Mahagathbandhan seat sharing adjustment.

Mahato is taking on JMM MLA Champai Soren from while former wife and candidate, Gita Koda, is vying for the (ST) seat against Gilua, the

The JMM and the Congress are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) in

Polling for the first two phases in was held on April 29 and May 6, while the fourth and last phase will be conducted on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)