RBI proposes mobile app to help visually impaired to identify currency notes

The of proposes to come out with a mobile application to aid visually impaired in identifying Indian notes.

At present, banknotes in the denominations of Rs 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 2,000 are in circulation, besides Re 1 notes issued by the

Intaglio based identification marks for helping the visually challenged in identification of denomination of banknotes are present in notes of Rs 100 and above.

The RBI has solicited bids from for developing the mobile application.

"The application should be able to identify denomination of legal tender banknotes of Series and (New) series by capturing the image of the notes placed in front of mobile camera or scrolled across it," said the request for proposal issued by the central

Also, the mobile application should be searchable via voice option in all app stores, it said.

"The mobile application should be able to identify the note denomination in 2 seconds or less," the RBI said, and added that the app should also work in offline mode without

Further, the mobile application shall provide multi-lingual support as well as audio notifications. The application is expected to support Hindi and English language as a minimum, it said.

Cash constitutes the most important means of transaction in the country. As on March 31, 2018, there were about 102 billion pieces of banknotes in circulation having a value of Rs 18 lakh crore.

There are about 80 lakh blind or visually impaired people in the country, who are likely to benefit from the initiative of the central bank.

In June, 2018 the central bank had declared that it would explore the feasibility of developing a or mechanism for aiding the visually impaired in the identification of Indian banknotes.

