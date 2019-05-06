Over 62% voting in fifth-phase Lok Sabha elections

Over 62 per cent voters exercised their franchise on Monday in the fifth phase of elections in 51 constituencies, with voting percentage marginally higher than 61.75 per cent recorded in 2014

The constituencies were spread across seven states. The fifth phase was the smallest of seven-phase elections to elect a new

The polling percentage was higher compared to 2014 in Hindi heartland of Bihar, and

"The overall polling percentage was 62.56 per cent in 2019 compared to 61.75 per cent in 2014," told reporters here.

He said the figure is expected to go up further once all the votes cast are accounted for.

In seven seats in West Bengal, polling percentage was 73.97 per cent compared to 81.37 per cent in 2014.

In where 14 seats went to polls on Monday, 57.33 per cent voters had cast their ballot by 6 p.m. The polling percentage was 56.92 per cent in 2014.

In five seats of Bihar, the voter turnout was 57.86 per cent compared to 55.69 per cent in 2014.

In Jharkhand, where polling was held for four seats, 63.72 per cent electorate had cast their vote by 5 p.m. The polling percentage in these seats was 63.85 per cent in 2014.

In Madhya Pradesh, the seven seats that went to the polls on Monsday, recorded a polling percentage of 62.60 per cent compared to 57.86 per cent in 2014.

In Ladakh constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, polling was 63.76 per cent by 5 p.m compared to 71.9 per cent in 2014.

Polling was completed in Anantnag parliamentary seat on Monday after a three-phase election. The two districts - Shopian and Pulwama - where polling was held on Monday, registered 2.88 per cent and 2.14 per cent polling until 6 p.m.

The overall polling percentage in Anantnag is 8.76 per cent which is far less compared to 28.45 per cent registered in 2014.

The 12 seats in that went to the polls on Monday saw 63.75 polling compared to 61.80 per cent in 2014.

Saxena said 26 states and Union Territories have completed their election with the conclusion of fifth phase.

The polling percentage was 69.50 per cent for the first phase, 69.44 in second, 68.40 in third and 65.51 in the fourth phase.

He said in the five phases of elections completed until Monday, over six crore additional votes have been cast compared to the last

Four places in saw poll boycott due to demands concerning development but voters were later persuaded to vote.

--IANS

aks-ps/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)