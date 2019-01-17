30 gold bars with 'Dubai/UAE' mark found in toilets of plane at Delhi airport

As many as 30 gold bars worth Rs 56 lakh were found hidden behind mirrors of three toilets in a plane at airport, officials said Thursday.

Based on inputs, security personnel rummaged the plane after it arrived in from on Tuesday, officials said.

"During rummaging, 30 pieces of gold bars weighing 1.7 kgs, wrapped with black and brown colour adhesive tapes hidden behind the in the space between and wall in all the three toilets of the aircraft (one toilet on front side and two toilets on the rear side of the aircraft) were recovered," a statement issued by the customs department said.

The gold bars, which have been seized, have been valued at Rs 56.26 lakh, it said.

The investigation so far could not identify any claimant of these recovered gold bars which bear the mark "Dubai/UAE", the statement said.

The aircraft, before coming to from Bengaluru, was used in international sector from to and then to Colombo, Colombo to Chennai and Chennai to Pune, the customs department said.

