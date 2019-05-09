30 kg heroin seized from hotel in J-K's Banihal

Thirty packets of heroin, weighing a total of 30 kg of the contraband, was seized from a hotel in belt of district Thursday, police said.

The was seized after police, based on a tip-off, conducted a in and around the railway station and its adjoining hotels and guest houses, SSP said.

During the search, an unattended bag was found from a room in 'Hotel Chinar', the SSP said.

After enquiry, it surfaced that the bag belonged to the guest who had checked-in a short while ago, she said.

The bag had 30 packets of apparently equal size and quantity, she added.

The forensic team confirmed the presence of in the packets weighing one kg each, the SSP said, adding that the seized values in several crores in the international market.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused had allegedly booked the hotel room on a fictitious name and mobile number, she added.

A case was registered at the police station and further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to nab the accused and find out the source of the psychotropic substance, the said.

