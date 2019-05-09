PM only harps on past, time to say goodbye to him, BJP: Rahul

has nothing to say on his government's performance in the last five years and hence keeps talking about what happened in the past, said Thursday.

Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi said it is now time to bid goodbye to Modi and the ruling BJP.

The chief's comments follow Modi's constant criticism of the Gandhis during the ongoing Lok Sabha poll campaign.

"He (Modi) cannot talk about (the promises made about) employment, farmers, Rs 15 lakh (to be deposited in bank account of each Indian) and 'achche din' (good days). He can only talk about the past," Gandhi said.

"Modi ji, chose you as five years ago. does not want to understand from you what others did but it wants to know what you did and will do," Gandhi said.

" workers have closed all doors for Narendra Modi. Time has come to bid him goodbye," he said.

Gandhi said Modi should understand that running the country in not one man show, but it's people who are involved in the process.

"You (public) are the owner. In the last five years, Modi has got confused. ji has started thinking that he runs the country," he said.

Gandhi continued, " ji has started thinking there is no need of farmers. He told an opposition if the Indian farmers dont produce wheat or sugarcane, then he can import these items from other countries.

"Modi ji, Indian farmers, if helped, can challenge the entire world. This is true about our youths also."



Gandhi said former US had once said that only can challenge the superpower and added the people of the country should be congratulated for this statement.

"When he (Obama) said so he was talking about the people of India and not just one person," he said.

Gandhi reiterated his claim that two brothers of BJP and former got benefit of the loan waiver scheme announced by the Congress government in

"Not only farmers, we waived loan of (family members) of even an ex-CM," the Congress said.

Reacting to Chouhans allegations that his brothers did not apply for loan waiver, but the Congress conspired to include them in the list of beneficiaries, Gandhi showed what he claimed was the applications submitted by the former minister's family members.

"Shivraj ji is speaking lies. (Chief Minister) sent a copy of these applications to me," Gandhi said, looking at the CM who was on the stage at the rally.

He reiterated that Modi ensured industrialist Anil Ambani got contract worth Rs 30,000 crore in the Rafale jet purchase deal and termed the same as a "scam".

Gandhi said the waived Ambanis tax worth Rs 1,000 crore just after the mega defence deal.

On unemployment, Gandhi said it is highest in the country in the last 45 years.

Gandhi also talked about his party's proposed Nyay minimum income guarantee scheme that envisages giving Rs 72,000 per year to five crore poor families of the country if the Congress is voted to power.

"The money needed for Nyay scheme will come from the pockets of the people like Anil Ambani, whom chowkidar has given money," he said.

In the past, Ambani has denied any government role in his company, Reliance Defence, getting an offset contract related to the Rafale deal.

He promised that the Congress would fill 22 lakh vacant posts in within a year of coming to power at the Centre.

Talking about the Bina Oil Refinery, he said the Congress-led had set up this facility, but the Modi dispensation did not allow its expansion.

The Congress chief said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is a fight between two ideologies, represented by his party and the BJP.

Gandhi reiterated his promise of giving 33 per cent reservation to women in central government jobs, Parliament and state assemblies if the Congress is voted to power.

The Congress has fielded former minister Prabhu Singh Thakur from the Sagar Lok Sabha seat, which goes to the polls on May 12 along with with seven other constituencies.

Bina is part of the Sagar Lok Sabha seat.

