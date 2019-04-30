PhD scholar among 6 held in connection with Banihal car blast

The Police on Monday said six terrorists, including a PhD scholar, have been arrested in connection with the

"We have almost cracked the case completely and six persons so far have been arrested. The was orchestrated by terror outfits (JeM) and (HM) under the command of a terrorist Munna Bihari," of Police MK told media here on Monday.

The six persons held so far include Hilal Ahmad Mantoo, Waseem, Umar Shafi, Aqib Shah, Owais Amin, and Shahid Wani, the IGP said.

Mantoo, the PhD scholar who was arrested from Central University Bathinda last week, revealed that is "radicalising youths for Jihad". "The issue of radicalisation of youth has become a major threat to the Valley," said.

revealed that two Hizbul modules were involved in fabricating the car bomb. "Two modules of Hizbul Mujahideen, one led by and Dr of Pulwama had together worked to fabricate the car bomb."

"No link was established between the ghastly Pulwama attack and the attack," Sinha said. "The entire module led by Hizbul in the valley, Rayees and were involved in the attack along with JeM terrorist "

The identities of the and the person who masterminded the attack are yet to be ascertained. Also, the source of the gelatin sticks has not been uncovered yet, Sinha said.

The said the engine number and chassis number of the vehicle used in the attack were tampered with, adding that police are trying to retrieve the original numbers. The vehicle has been sent to (FSL), he mentioned.

The IGP said the group involved in the fabrication of the improvised (IED), procuring gelatin sticks, urea, acids and other material was working under the command of the Pakistani terrorist.

On March 30, an explosion took place in a car near town of Ramban while CRPF convoy was on the move. "The car caught fire and slight damage was caused in the rear of one of the CRPF vehicles. No injuries were caused to CRPF personnel," read a statement issued by the CRPF.

