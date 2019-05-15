30 passengers injured as bus falls into gorge

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Karimnagar (Telangana) 

As many as 30 passengers, including 13 women, were injured Wednesday when a State transport bus overturnedand fell into a gorge near Koyyur, about 140 km from here, police said.

"The driver P Srinivasreddy is absconding and the reasons for the incident yet to be ascertained," Bhoopalpally district Superintendent of Police R.Bhaskaran said.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Manthani and Mahadevpur and their condition is stable, police said.

About 63 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of accident,the SP added.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 20:06 IST

