30 passengers injured as bus falls into gorge

As many as 30 passengers, including 13 women, were injured Wednesday when a State transport bus overturnedand fell into a gorge near Koyyur, about 140 km from here, police said.

"The P Srinivasreddy is absconding and the reasons for the incident yet to be ascertained," of Police R.Bhaskaran said.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Manthani and Mahadevpur and their condition is stable, police said.

About 63 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of accident,the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)