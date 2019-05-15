Cong alleges BJP hand in attack on Aditi Singh

The on Wednesday condemned the attack on its legislator Aditi Singh, blaming it on what it called the "hired goons" of BJP in

It sought a judicial probe to nail the criminal conspiracy behind the incident.

said the incident shows the true Modi-Shah model of governance in force in UP.

He said the attack on by "BJP goons" exposes the law and order situation in UP under the

"The demands that the administration and local police take strict action against the culprits and a judicial enquiry ordered which will nail the criminal conspiracy by the BJP goons," he told reporters.

"The Congress shall not be deterred by BJP's tactics of threat, violence, intimidation and criminal conspiracies against its leaders or workers. Scared of an imminent defeat at their doorstep, the is using the most reprehensible modus operandi to target its political opponents. Goondaism and violence is embedded in the character of the BJP," he told a press conference.

Khera claimed that BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Dinesh Pratap Singh who was "staring at defeat", has unleashed a criminal conspiracy against the Congress party and alleged his brother was involved in the attack on Aditi Singh's convoy.

" (Yogi Adityanath) led BJP has miserably failed to provide requisite safety and security to elected members of Zila Panchayat, Rae- who had given notice of no confidence motion against the of Rae-bareli, namely; Avadhesh Singh on April 15, 2019," he said.

He charged that prior to scheduled date of no confidence motion, all police stations lodged FIRs against almost all elected members and started to take into custody the members, their family members and even the ladies and children to create pressure upon the members to support the

Several other members, who were on their way to "vote against" Awadesh Singh, were also stopped from entering the city, he claimed.

He alleged that one of the Congress leaders has suffered in the attack.

of Rae-bareli had been requested several times to provide security to elected members, he said.

He alleged that 15 masked assailants reportedly opened fire at the convoy of MLA and it was nothing but a pre-planned attack to defer the no-confidence motion against

"When a MLA is attacked in broad daylight then you can very well imagine how safe would be the common people in the state. There is total anarchy in the state and after sensing their defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, now BJP has resorted to such cheap tricks," he charged.

Mahila Congress expressed deep shock at what she termed an "organised attack" on and the elected zila parishad members on May 14, while they were on their way to the District Panchayat office to attend a vote of no confidence which was scheduled to take place against the

"I strongly condemn this act of violence...It was no accident, it was planned and organised only to ensure that Avadesh Singh continues in power as undoubtedly he was going to be defeated at this No-Confidence motion," she said.

Earlier, Congress K C Venugopal said, the attack on Aditi Singh is an "epitome of the lawlessness" that prevails in the state of UP. This is nothing but a blot to democracy. I condemn it in the strongest terms and demand stringent action on the perpetrators along with an inquiry on the serious security lapse.

