Britain's acknowledged using on "several occasions" two decades ago, the latest hoping to become to reveal past drug use to circumvent negative headlines during what is expected to be a heated contest.

Michael Gove, 51, told the that using was a mistake and "something I deeply regret," but he didn't think it should exclude him from office, the newspaper reported Saturday. An upcoming biography of Gove includes the revelation of his drug use.

Gove is just the latest candidate in the crowded race to replace to acknowledge using illegal substances.

In recent days, told of he drank a "cannabis lassi" in his youth while backpacking in told he smoked opium at a wedding in 15 years ago.

May stepped down as party Friday, conceding she had failed in the country from the She remains and is leading the government in a caretaker capacity until her successor is chosen.

So far, 11 lawmakers have announced they plan to seek the post of The of the party that won the most recent election typically serves as prime minister. Nominations for the Conservative's close Monday afternoon.

The issue of drug use has long been an issue in political campaigns. In 1992, US famously said he tried marijuana while at but "didn't inhale."



The remark became the subject of derision, including by then-Sen. Barack Obama, who said in 2006: "When I was a kid, I inhaled. ... That was the point." But as the Conservative leadership campaign heats up, it remains unclear how party members will receive the

The favourite on betting markets is Boris Johnson, a former and the of the 2016 referendum campaign to leave the EU. Johnson told in 2007 he had tried and cannabis.

"There was a period before university when I had quite a few (cannabis joints)," he said. "It was jolly nice. But apparently it is very different these days. Much stronger.

"I've become very illiberal about it. I don't want my kids to take drugs," Johnson added.

Dominic Raab, another contender for party leader, previously admitted smoking cannabis as a student. He told the he admired Gove's honesty.

"I'm not going to cast any further aspersions on Michael or anyone else who is just honest about being human and doing the things that some young people do - not everyone, obviously - and holding their hand up and saying 'I got that wrong,'" Raab said.

"Move on." After hearing pitches from all of the leadership contenders early next week, Conservative members of the will vote by secret ballot on Thursday. Any candidates who fail to receive the backing of at least 5% of the lawmakers will have to drop out. Further rounds will be held later in the month until only two contestants remain.

The Conservative Party's 160,000 dues-paying members will vote on the final two candidates to pick the next party leader, who will also become prime minister.

