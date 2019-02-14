JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

ResellerClub Turns 13, Celebrates With Big Birthday Bash Sale on Hosting and Domains

Orthonova Hospital Performs Hip Replacement Surgery on 110 Years Old Lady
Business Standard

30000 motorcyclists booked for not wearing helmets in Puducherry

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Around 30,000 people have been booked for riding motorcycles without wearing helmets in the Union Territory of Puducherry since February 11, a senior police officer said.

The officer said traffic policemen have been noting down registration numbers of motorcycles when they come across the riders without helmets.

Court summons will be issued to the violators. First-time offender will be levied a penalty of Rs 100 and in case of repetition of the offence an enhanced penalty of Rs 300 will be levied. For violations of the rule thereafter, riders' driving licence would be cancelled, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 10:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements