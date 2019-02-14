Naval officer booked for 'molesting' domestic help in Goa

A 46-year-old posted in has been booked for allegedly molesting his domestic help, police said on Thursday.

The filed a complaint of molestation and sexual harassment against Mankandan Nambiar, posted at the here, on Wednesday, police station inspector said.

In the complaint, the woman accused the of molesting her at his private residence in town, located around 40 km from here in South district, he said.

The has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-B (assault or use of criminal force on woman with an intent to disrobe), he said.

After the officer was booked, he moved a local court for anticipatory bail, the police added.

