China, US start trade talks ahead of tariff deadline

US and Chinese negotiators have begun trade talks President Donald Trump says will help decide whether he postpones a planned tariff increase on USD 200 billion of imports from China.
Businesspeople and economists say the two days of talks that started Thursday are unlikely to resolve a fight over Beijing's technology ambitions.
They say Chinese negotiators are trying to persuade Trump they are making enough progress to postpone the March 2 duty increase.
The chief US envoy, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, shook hands at the start of the meeting at a government guesthouse but said nothing to reporters.
Trump agreed in December to postpone further punitive duties on Chinese goods while the two sides negotiate. That suspension expires March 1.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU