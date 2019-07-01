32 % deficit rainfall in Tgana from June 1-July

Telangana experienced 32 per cent deficit rainfall from June 1 to July 1, but seasonal rain is expected to be normal, a Met official said Monday.

The Met Centre at Hyderabad issued a warning Monday that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in several districts of Telangana on Monday and Tuesday.

The state witnessed 32 per cent deficit rainfall from June 1 to July 1, according to the Met office.

Khammam district had the highest deficiency of 73 per cent in the state. The actual rainfall in the district was 35.9 per cent against the normal rainfall of 135.3 per cent, it said.

Only Hyderabad, Jagtial and Karimnagar districts received excess rain during the period, it said.

In Hyderabad, the actual rainfall was 116.9 per cent against the normal of 108.8.

Though the state witnesseddeficiency in rainfall during June, the overall rainfall during the south west monsoon season is expected to be normal, according to the Met office.

