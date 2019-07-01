Odisha House adjourned twice amid ruckus by Cong members

The Odisha Assembly was adjourned twice on Monday amid uproar by Congress members, who demanded a discussion on the challenges faced by the farmers and the welfare schemes initiated for them by the government.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, the Congress MLAs moved a notice, seeking a discussion on the plight of farmers.

As Speaker S N Patro rejected the notice, the legislators rushed to the Well of the House and attempted to climb his podium.

Patro, on his part, said as he has already allowed a discussion on Cyclone Fani as per the adjournment notice of the BJP and that it would not be possible to entertain another debate during the day.

The Congress members, however, alleged that the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government was avoiding a discussion on farmers' issues.

Unable to run the House, Patro adjourned the House twice in the day.

Later, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra told reporters that the government was in the habit of steering clear of debates and discussion on farmers' issues.

"Earlier, too, the agriculture minister had failed to inform the House about the details of the beneficiaries under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme," Mishra said.

Bahinipati also accused that the speaker of favouring the Patnaik government.

"The speaker favoured the ruling party and helped it evade a discussion on farmers' issues," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)