Indian-American prez hopeful Harris joins gay pride parade, vows not to leave anyone 'fight alone'

The first Indian-origin Senator and White House hopeful Kamala Harris joined a gay pride parade in San Francisco and interacted with the participants, saying "we will leave no one to fight alone".

A rising Democratic party star and vocal critic of President Donald Trump, 54-year-old Harris danced along with the crowds gathered to celebrate five decades of LGBTQ pride in San Francisco which she termed as "home".

"Such an honor to be back home in San Francisco to celebrate #Pride. Remember, we will leave no one to fight alone," the California Senator said on Twitter.

She also shared a video in which she is seen dancing on a stage in front of thousands of people.

In another Twitter post, Harris said that "you can't celebrate #SFPride without dancing".

In the US, thousands of people gathered in many cities including New York, San Francisco, Illinois and Chicago on Sunday to celebrate five decades of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) parade, marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement.

Gay pride is celebrated globally in June, with people organising parades on or around June 28, the anniversary of a police raid on the Stonewall Inn gay bar in New York City in 1969.

The Indian-origin Senator, whose mother was born in Tamil Nadu and father was an African-American from Jamaica, in January launched her campaign for the US presidential election in 2020 to take on President Trump, who is a Republican.

She had said that she was "honoured" to announce her bid on a day when Americans celebrated Martin Luther King Jr who sought inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

If elected, she would be the first woman and woman of colour to be the president of the United States.

Harris was elected as the US Senator from California two years ago, during which she had made a national presence for her taking a tough stand against President Trump and his policies.

Harris, who is the first Indian-origin US Senator and first black Senator from California, is the fourth Democratic woman leader to enter the presidential race.

