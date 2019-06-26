33 IAF aircraft, including 19 fighter jets met with accident since 2015: Govt

As many as 33 aircraft, including 19 fighter jets, met with accidents since 2015-16, said Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, he also told the Lok Sabha that the Russian-make aircraft is the "workhorse" of the IAF transport fleet and "there is no plan to phase it out" as they have "useful residual life".

An aircraft crashed in on June 3 killing 13 personnel.

During 2015-16, IAF's four fighter jets, one helicopter, transporter and trainer aircraft each met with accidents, he said.

In the 2016-17 fiscal, six IAF fighter jets, two helicopters, and one trainer crashed. In 2017-18, the lost two fighter jets and three trainer aircraft in crashes.

The number rose sharply in 2018-19 with the IAF losing seven fighter jets, two helicopters and two trainers.

This included the crash of the fighter jet which was being piloted by Wing during a dogfight with planes on February 27.

On the same day, an helicopter also crashed killing six air force personnel.

In 2019-20, so far, an transport aircraft crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, killing 13 air force personnel earlier this month.

Defending the AN-32 aircraft, Singh said it has not met with frequent accidents.

"In the last four years, in addition to the crash on June 3, 2019 only one AN-32 was lost on July 22, 2016 while flying over the Bay of Bengal," he said.

Singh added that a part of the AN-32 fleet has been upgraded with better avionics and airframe reinforcement.

"The remaining part are planned to be upgraded in a phased manner," he said.

