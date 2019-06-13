Pak must take 'concrete action' against terrorism for peace talks: Modi tells Xi

Thursday raised the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from during his talks with Chinese here and said expects "concrete action" by to create an atmosphere free of terror for the resumption of dialogue.

Modi met Xi on the sidelines of the (SCO) Summit here and discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the last month.

The meeting also comes a month after the 1267 of the powerful designated Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed as a global terrorist after China, Pakistan's closest ally, lifted its technical hold on the proposal to blacklist him.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, said that there was a brief discussion on during the talks between the two leaders.

He said has a consistent position with respect to that it wants peaceful relations with

Gokhale said Modi told Xi that he has made efforts to improve ties with but these efforts have been "derailed".

"Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terror, but at this stage we do not see it happening. We expect Islamabad to take concrete action" to resume talks, Gokhale quoted the prime minister as telling President Xi.

Modi's comments came ahead of President Xi's meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also here in the Kyrgyz capital to attend the SCO summit.

Khan has twice written to Prime Minister Modi, seeking resumption of dialogue on all issues, including

Responding to Khan's overtures, Prime Minister Modi told his Pakistani counterpart that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential for fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by a Pakistan-based terror group, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's district.

Amid mounting outrage, the (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was later handed over to India.

played a role in easing tensions between and Islamabad.

