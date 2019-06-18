34 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan

The government has granted Indian citizenship to 34 Pakistani migrants living in the state for more than a decade, a said on Tuesday.

(Home) Rajeeva Swarup said 34 migrants have been granted Indian citizenship in June 2019.

He said they have been living in the country for over a decade.

The displaced include 19 from Barmer, 10 from Pali and five from district, he added.

A total of 79 Pak migrants have been given Indian citizenship from January 1 to June 17 this year, Swarup said.

