TN Minister joins issue with Stalin for "old wine" jibe

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday slammed M K for mocking K Palaniswami's visit and said it was aimed at diverting attention.

Jayakumar, who is also a senior AIADMK leader, said in his meeting with days ago, had urged for a direction to to not take up any construction activities in the Cauvery basin without the prior consent of

Delving into a memorandum submitted by to Modi on June 15, he underscored that the had batted for linkage of Godavari and Cauvery rivers to bring water to and rejuvenation of the on the lines of "Namami Gangae" plan.

had alleged Sunday that pledged Tamil Nadu's rights in and returned empty handed to the State.

Listing out issues, including the Mekedatu dam row, the had said the "missed the opportunity" to resolve such issues and people would not "forgive" him for that.

"Stalin's statement is condemnable," Jayakumar said, adding it was aimed at diverting people's attention from the Chief Minister's efforts aimed at welfare of the people, notably the poor and backward districts of Tamil Nadu.

In view of the Chief Minister's address at the NITI Aayog meet, his memorandum to the and meeting with Union Ministers, the Centre has assured expeditious consideration of State's proposals, Jayakumar said.

Palaniswami had called on Modi at his residence in the national capital and discussed state specific projects and later addressed the NITI Aayog meet.

While had dubbed the CM's memorandum submitted to Modi as "old wine in a new bottle," repeated over the past three years with "cuts and pastes," Jayakumar said he does not have the locus standi to talk about Palaniswami.

The Chief Minister has all along been tirelessly working for the people, he said.

The "Amma's government" has been implementing welfare projects for the people that could not be executed by Stalin when he was a Minister and city Mayor, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)