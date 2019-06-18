Death of woman patient: Siddha doctors seek protection

As protests seeking the arrest of a Sidda practitioner over the death of a woman college student continued for the second day Tuesday, local Siddha Doctors Association rejected charge of misdiagnosis and sought protection for their members.

A section of the government arts college students staged a demonstration here in front of the institution seeking immediate arrest of Siddha practitioner Gurunathan alleging that he was responsible for the death of their college-mate, police said.

According to police, 20-year old Sathyapriya, suffering from menstrual problem for the last one year, had taken treatment from the Siddha doctor for some time, but there was no improvement in her condition.

As her condition deteriorated last week, she was admitted to the government hospital here, where she died Monday, following which over 100 people, including her relatives, had staged a protest demanding action against Gurunathan.

Even as the students held a demonstration Tuesday, around 60 Siddha doctors, members of the association, met the and submitted a memorandum seeking adequate security to their fraternity.

They claimed the woman did not die due to Siddha medicine and said she had been cautioned against taking Allopathy drugs while on treatment under the Siddha system.

The parents of the woman had Monday lodged a complaint with the police against the doctor for allegedly giving wrong treatment, leading to poor health condition.

