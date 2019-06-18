TRS non-committal on support to NDA nominee for Speaker's post

The ruling TRS in was non-committal on Tuesday on supporting NDA nominee Om Birla's candidature for the Speaker's post.

"We will take the call when it comes", the Parliamentary party of the TRS ( Rashtra Samiti), K Keshava Rao, told

He had last week said that the TRS, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would give issue-based support to the BJP-led NDA government.

On the policy of TRS, which has nine members in the Lok Sabha, towards the NDA government, Keshava Rao, a member, had said: "No animosity, no friendship".

The TRS had backed the NDA on the demonetisation and GST, and in the elections to the post of President and Vice-President during the previous term.

