TRS non-committal on support to NDA nominee for Speaker's post

The ruling TRS in Telangana was non-committal on Tuesday on supporting NDA nominee Om Birla's candidature for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post.
"We will take the call when it comes", the Parliamentary party leader of the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti), K Keshava Rao, told PTI.
He had last week said that the TRS, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would give issue-based support to the BJP-led NDA government.
On the policy of TRS, which has nine members in the Lok Sabha, towards the NDA government, Keshava Rao, a Rajya Sabha member, had said: "No animosity, no friendship".
The TRS had backed the NDA on the demonetisation and GST, and in the elections to the post of President and Vice-President during the previous term.
