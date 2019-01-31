4 booked for forging documents to seek pre-arrest bail

Four people, including a and a notary, have been booked for allegedly forging documents and submitting them in a court to obtain pre- in a cheating case, police said Thursday.

(33), a businessman, and his associate Komal Shirsat (25) were earlier booked by the Chitalsar police in Maharashtra's district for cheating under various Indian Penal Code sections (IPC), police said.

They were also booked under provisions of the Chit Funds Act, the Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) (MPID) Act and the Act.

The duo got two affidavits made by Prashant Mali and notarised by D R Kudrigi, and submitted them before a local court last year to seek pre- in the cheating case against them, she said.

However, the investigating in the case raised doubts over the authenticity of the affidavits.

The court then ordered an inquiry and during verification, the police found that the documents were allegedly forged to mislead the court, Narkar said.

The police also mentioned that the two business partners were not in the country when the affidavits were made, she said.

Based on the inquiry report, the Nagar police on Wednesday registered offences against the four persons under various IPC Sections, including 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document), she said, adding that no was made so far.

