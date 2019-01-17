British national gets bail in terror funding case

A court on Thursday granted to a British national in a terror funding case.

The court in Faridkot granted as the Police failed to complete its investigation into the charges against Jagtar and another person, Taljit Singh, and submit its chargesheet within the stipulated period of 90 days.

Johal, 32, was arrested by the Police in November 2017 following accusations that he was involved in terror funding in the state.

The police claimed that Johal and others were behind the killings of Hindu leaders in Punjab in recent years and were providing funding for the same.

is a resident of Glasgow,

Johal's arrest led to a lot of controversy in the UK and with several leaders of Indian-origin demanding his release.

Johal's arrest came soon after he got married here.

--IANS

js/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)