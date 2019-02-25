4 dead in car rollover accident on Guj-Daman border

Four persons were killed when their car tripped after it hit a road divider and rolled over at a check post on the border of and Daman, police said Monday.

The car had nine passengers when the incident occurred late Sunday night near Pataliya check post on the coastal highway along the Gujarat-Daman border, a said.

"The car, while trying to overtake another vehicle, hit a road divider and rolled over three-four times, killing four persons on the spot. Two others sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to a government hospital in Valsad," he said.

He identified the deceased as Sagar Dhinda (14), Suraj Halpati (19), Jignesh Patel (28) and Krunal Patel, all residents of Udvada in district.

All nine passengers in the car were returning to from a marriage function, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)