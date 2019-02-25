Three family members killed in road accident in U'khand

Three members of a family were killed and five others were injured when their car fell into a nullah in Uttrakhand's district on Monday, the police said.

There were eight people in the car, including a women, when the accident happened on Kotdwar-Satpuli road at around 4.30 am, (CO) J R said.

The lost control of the vehicle near Bhadalikhal and it fell 200 metres below into the nullah. Three people died on the spot, added.

The police and a team of (SDRF) rescued the occupants of the car and took them to a hospital in Kotdwar, they said.

Of the injured, two are in a critical condition, they added.

Initial enquiry revealed that the fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

The victims hail from Chorkhinda village in Bironkhal block of Garhwal district, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)