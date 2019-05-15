Raj govt to build 174 flats for MLAs

The government will construct 174 flats with modern facilities in Vidhayak Nagar (west) at a cost of Rs 250 crore for the members of legislative assembly, an official said Wednesday.

Besides, a parliamentary museum will also be set up in the assembly building at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he said.

The decisions were taken in a high-level meeting chaired by C P Joshi.

The Assembly has 200 members.

An empowered committee chaired by the will be constituted for the project and a supervisory committee headed by the will review the progress, the said.

Information pertaining to political integration and history of will be on display in the museum, he added.

