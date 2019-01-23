4 science parks, 22 science centres to come up in J&K

Four science parks and 22 science centres will be established in secondary and higher secondary schools across and Kashmir, an said on Wednesday.

"As part of quality improvement in education, the will establish four science parks in the secondary and higher secondary schools of the state -- two each in the and Kashmir divisions," Arun Manhas, Director, Samagra Shiksha, said in a statement here.

In addition to the four science parks, 22 science centres will also be established with one such centre in each district, he added.

The school directors in the and Kashmir divisions had been asked to identify suitable educational institutions in their respective areas for establishing the science parks and science centres, the said.

