4 science parks, 22 science centres to come up in J&K

-
ALSO READ
Unregistered coaching centres put on notice in Jammu
Students who missed exams due to snowfall can re-appear: J-K Board
Students of Army Public Schools perform well in board exams in J-K: Official
JK govt announces winter vacation for summer zone schools
Results of JKBOSE class 10 annual exams declared
-
Four science parks and 22 science centres will be established in secondary and higher secondary schools across Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.
"As part of quality improvement in education, the Samagra Shiksha will establish four science parks in the secondary and higher secondary schools of the state -- two each in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions," Arun Manhas, Director, Samagra Shiksha, said in a statement here.
In addition to the four science parks, 22 science centres will also be established with one such centre in each district, he added.
The school education directors in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions had been asked to identify suitable educational institutions in their respective areas for establishing the science parks and science centres, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU