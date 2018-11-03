4 succumb to different types of fever in Coimbatore

Four people died here owing to different types of fever in the last 12 hours - two from swine flu, one from dengue and another from a mysterious fever.

Vasantha (62) and Ganesan (57) from nearby Tirupur, suffering from swine flu, were admitted to the government hospital here and died without responding to treatment, sources in the hospital said.

Amuthan, a five-year-old boy from the city, who was hospitalised with high temperature and diagnosed with dengue, succumbed to the fever, the sources said.

Thirtyfive-year-old Sumitra from Coonoor in district died of a mysterious fever, they said.

According to the sources, 11 people were currently being treated for swine flu, four for dengue and 52 for mysterious fever.

