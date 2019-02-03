4 wagons of coal-carrying train derail in Chhattisgarh

Four wagons of a coal-laden goods train Sunday derailed in Chhattisgarh's district, affecting rail traffic on the Korba-Bilaspur route, an said.

The train was moving from Junadih in Korba to Kumhari in Raipur when four of its wagons derailed at around 11:40am, a said, adding that no one was hurt in the mishap.

He said teams, led by Railway Manager R Rajgopal, were at the site to rerail the wagons.

"Some 14 trains were affected due to the derailment. The Gevra-Amritsar Express has been delayed by 12 hours and the Korba-Visakhapatnam Link Express by nine hours," he said.

The said scheduled movement of trains on the route is expected to resume soon.

