4 wagons of coal-carrying train derail in Chhattisgarh

Four wagons of a coal-laden goods train Sunday derailed in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, affecting rail traffic on the Korba-Bilaspur route, an official said.
The train was moving from Junadih in Korba to Kumhari in Raipur when four of its wagons derailed at Champa station around 11:40am, a Bilaspur Railway Division official said, adding that no one was hurt in the mishap.
He said teams, led by Bilaspur Divisional Railway Manager R Rajgopal, were at the site to rerail the wagons.
"Some 14 trains were affected due to the derailment. The Gevra-Amritsar Chhattisgarh Express has been delayed by 12 hours and the Korba-Visakhapatnam Link Express by nine hours," he said.
The official said scheduled movement of trains on the route is expected to resume soon.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
