Authorities direct pvt schools in J-K's Kishtwar to enrol students of all communities

Authorities in district of Tuesday directed private schools to ensure enrolment of students of all communities, an said.

"If any private school is found involved in breaching of the government norms in vogue, strict action will be initiated against the erring school, including cancellation of the recognition," Deputy said.

Rana was addressing a meeting with heads of all private schools and representatives of religious organisations in the town.

"A detailed discussion was held pertaining to the prevailing declining ratio of students of different communities studying in different schools in the district," the said.

He said the participants gave some meaningful suggestions which can help the students of Hindu and Muslim communities gain quality in the schools across the district.

He impressed upon all the officials concerned to uphold the value of communal harmony, brotherhood and peace in their institutions by way of giving best quality to students.

"Teachers can play a pivotal role in spreading message of brotherhood, communal harmony and quality in the nation" he said.

He urged all the heads of private institutions to try to recruit teachers from different communities so that Hindi and Urdu can be smoothly taught to students of different communities.

SSP Shakti Kumar Pathak asked them to convene a regular monthly meeting at their level on this subject and contribute in building peaceful and cordial atmosphere in all the educational institutes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)