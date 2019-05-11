SAD demands deployment of paramilitary forces in Bathinda LS constituency

The Saturday urged the



to declare the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency as hyper sensitive and demanded deployment of paramilitary forces to prevent the ruling from using any "unfair means" to win the seat.

The opposition party feared that the could "misuse" police force to secure a win from the high profile seat.

SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal is pitted against Gidderbaha MLA and candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP's nominee Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

In a letter to the chief election commissioner, accused the Congress of working on its "common minimum goal" of defeating Harsimrat Badal by using "all types of unfair means".

He claimed that the top leadership of the Congress, including and Manpreet Badal, were using unfair means to take revenge for their defeats as the CM's son and lost to Harsimrat Badal in the 2009 and 2014 elections, respectively.

"The local police are stopping leaders and workers from even campaigning at the behest of ruling party," he alleged.

Cheema claimed that Warring would bring his supporters to create ruckus on the polling and counting day.

There are a total of 1,729 booths in the constituency, out of which 559 has been declared as sensitive by the district administration, he said.

"If one-third booths are under the direct control of the then it definitely makes this constituency a fit case for deployment of paramilitary forces," he said.

Cheema said the police was least expected to "act fairly" in the elections as it was "working under pressure" of the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)