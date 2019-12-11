431 Afghani, 2,307 Pakistani migrants granted citizenship since 2016: Govt

JUST IN
He also said in 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani migrants were given citizenship till December 6.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In total 391 Afghani and 1,595 Pakistani migrants were granted Indian nationality from 2016 to 2018, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister said provision for making online the citizenship data of migrants from minority communities namely Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians hailing from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh was introduced in 2018.

"As per data available in the online system, 391 Afghani and 1,595 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship during the last three years (2016 to 2018). In 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship till December 6, 2019," Rai said.

He said as per available data, 927 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan and Pakistan have been granted Indian Citizenship since 2016.
First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 18:16 IST

