431 Afghani, 2,307 Pakistani migrants granted citizenship since 2016: Govt

In total 391 Afghani and 1,595 Pakistani were granted Indian nationality from 2016 to 2018, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He also said in 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani were given citizenship till December 6.

The minister said provision for making online the citizenship data of from minority communities namely Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians hailing from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh was introduced in 2018.

"As per data available in the online system, 391 Afghani and 1,595 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship during the last three years (2016 to 2018). In 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship till December 6, 2019," Rai said.

He said as per available data, 927 Sikhs and Hindus from and Pakistan have been granted Indian Citizenship since 2016.