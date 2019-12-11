431 Afghani, 2,307 Pakistani migrants granted citizenship since 2016: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Malnutrition-free India by 2022, says Union Minister Smriti Irani
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan: Don't repeat mistakes of 1965, 1971
Auto sector problem 'minor', will be 'tackled and settled': Meghwal
Aviation minister's Air India remark may scare passengers: Employees' union
Centre has no plans to scrap sedition law: Minister tells Parliament
-
In total 391 Afghani and 1,595 Pakistani migrants were granted Indian nationality from 2016 to 2018, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
He also said in 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani migrants were given citizenship till December 6.
The minister said provision for making online the citizenship data of migrants from minority communities namely Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians hailing from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh was introduced in 2018.
"As per data available in the online system, 391 Afghani and 1,595 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship during the last three years (2016 to 2018). In 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship till December 6, 2019," Rai said.
He said as per available data, 927 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan and Pakistan have been granted Indian Citizenship since 2016.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU