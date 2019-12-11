JUST IN
SC to hear pleas seeking review of Ayodhya verdict in-chamber tomorrow

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ayodhya
Ayodhya: People arrive for a rally at Bada Bhaktmal ki Bagiya to attend `Dharam Sabha’, being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Sunday, November 25, 2018. Photo: PTI

A batch of pleas seeking review of the November 9 verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case, which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site, will be considered in-chamber by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The in-chamber proceeding will be taken up by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, S A Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna.

Justice Khanna is the only judge who was not a part of the 5-judge constitution bench that had delivered the historic verdict.

He replaces the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who has since retired.
First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 18:05 IST

