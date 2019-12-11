SC to hear pleas seeking review of Ayodhya verdict in-chamber tomorrow

-
A batch of pleas seeking review of the November 9 verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case, which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site, will be considered in-chamber by the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The in-chamber proceeding will be taken up by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, S A Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna.
Justice Khanna is the only judge who was not a part of the 5-judge constitution bench that had delivered the historic verdict.
He replaces the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who has since retired.
