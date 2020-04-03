5 held, 15 booked in UP for attacking cops enforcing lockdown restrictions

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Five persons have been arrested and a case registered against them and 10 others for allegedly attacking a police team that was trying to enforce lockdown restrictions at Morna village in Bhopa police station area here, police said on Friday.

Two policemen, including the incharge of the police outpost sub-inspector Lekhraj Singh were seriously injured in the attack that took place on Wednesday, they said.

The FIR was registered on Thursday under several sections of the Indian Penal Code against 15 people identified as former village head Naher Singh, Sudesh, Brijesh, Reshu, Sorabh, Rashim, Rama, Devi, Pintu and six other unidentified persons, police said.

While five of them have been arrested, attempts are being made to identify and nab the others, they said.
First Published: Fri, April 03 2020. 14:28 IST

