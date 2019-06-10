5 arrested for shooting at woman in Delhi

-
Five men were arrested for their alleged involvement in shooting at a woman over business rivalry in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said Sunday.
The incident took place in April, the police said, adding the woman was injured due to the firing when she was returning home along with her nephew in a car.
The accused two who opened fire at the woman were identified as Saurabh Rana (19), Prince Khasa (19) and Danish Bali (19). Two more accused who hatched the conspiracy were identified as Raj Kumar Verma (46) and Ravi Goel (28), the police said.
Interrogation of the arrested revealed that business rivalry between Raj Kumar Verma and the woman led to the attack.
They owned separate spas in the same locality, a senior police officer said.
