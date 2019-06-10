5 arrested for shooting at woman in Delhi

Five men were arrested for their alleged involvement in shooting at a woman over business rivalry in northwest Delhi's area, police said Sunday.

The incident took place in April, the police said, adding the woman was injured due to the firing when she was returning home along with her nephew in a car.

The accused two who opened fire at the woman were identified as Saurabh Rana (19), (19) and Danish (19). Two more accused who hatched the conspiracy were identified as (46) and (28), the police said.

Interrogation of the arrested revealed that business rivalry between and the woman led to the attack.

They owned separate spas in the same locality, a said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)