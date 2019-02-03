5 killed, 30 injured in road accident

Five persons, including three women and a child, were killed and at least 30 injured when the bus carrying them overturned near Kachuabandh village in Sunday, the police said here.

Madhupur Officer, A Upadhyay, said that the mishap took place early in the morning at a sharp turn when the passengers were returning home at Baghmara village after attending a political rally in neighbouring district.

Prima facie it appeared that the lost control over the steering at the turn following which the vehicle overturned, the police said.

Some of the injured were admitted to Sadar police station while others were admitted to a private hospital.

Jharkhand Minister, Raj Paliwar, has announced an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 to the victims' kin.

