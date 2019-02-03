Minimum temperature below normal in Punjab, rises in Haryana

conditions prevailed at most places in on Sunday, but in neighbouring the minimum temperature hovered above normal, the here said.

in was the coldest place recording a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius while Halwara and and Faridkot reeled at a low of 3.7 deg C and 4 deg C, respectively.

Amritsar's minimum settled at 5.7 deg C while recorded a low of 5.3 deg C.

Among other places in Punjab, Ludhiana's minimum settled at 6.8 deg C, Pathankot and recorded respective minimums of 5.2 deg C and 8.5 deg C.

However, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh and most other places in hovered above normal limits.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.2 deg C.

In Haryana, recorded a low of 8.3 deg C, Karnal's minimum settled at 9 deg C while Bhiwani and Rohtak recorded respective lows of 9.7 deg C and 9.8 deg C.

Hisar, too, registered above normal minimum at 8.5 deg C.

Fog reduced visibility at many places in and including their common capital Chandigarh on Sunday morning, the MeT Department officials said.

Among other places, visibility levels were low in the morning due to fog at Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Ludhiana, Patiala, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)