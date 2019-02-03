Drones, AI, satellite imagery can be used to monitor Yamuna floodplains: NGT-constituted panel

Drones, and imagery could be used to monitor level of the caused by of debris at the plains of the river, according to a committee constituted by the

To check encroachment on its vacant land, the Development Authority (DDA) tied up with the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) Regional Centre (RRSC).

The DDA is putting a computerised system in place to detect encroachment using images provided by ISRO.

If successful, the imagery can also be used to monitor the plains, according to a report by the monitoring committee established by the NGT to monitor cleaning operation.

"In addition, artificial intelligence, aerial mapping or drones can also keep a track of quantum and location of debris being dumped," the monitoring committee recommended.

"For monitoring of encroachments on vacant land using the subject was taken up with ISRO. DDA has reported that an agreement has been signed on July 6, 2018 and will become operational by July 6, 2019. If successful, it will be implemented in monitoring of plains," the monitoring committee said in the report, accessed by PTI.

Justice A K Goel had set up the committee in July to monitor the cleaning of the river. The committee comprises former and retired expert member B S Sajwan.

The panel has also recommended that an awareness programme must be organised to make people realise the importance of the river as "it means nothing to the citizens as it is providing no opportunity for cultural activities, leisure or recreation".

"Efforts to convert the retrieved waste into agarbattis and other useful products would be promoted," the report said.

The committee also suggested that the should set up a consortium of NGOs and board members of Control Committee to jointly consider and approve small, innovative projects which can lead to reducing

It also said that enforcement action must be taken to stop sale on the bridges over that leads to pollution of the river.

"The monitoring committee felt that building awareness required a beginning to be made with school children which could be handled with political leadership as had been done in the case of other earlier campaigns for fire crackers and environmentally safe Holi colours," the report said.

