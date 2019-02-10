5 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty

Five police personnel, including an inspector of a police station here, have been suspended for dereliction of duty following an ATM burglary four days back, an official said.
On the night of February 5, around Rs 38 lakh was robbed from an ATM on the outskirts of Chhata town even though a police response vehicle (PRV) was standing just 200 metres from the spot of the incident, SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said.
He said, "Durgesh Kumar Inspector of Kotwali Chhata and four constables deployed at PRV have been suspended.
