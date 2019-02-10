Kiran Bedi leads road safety campaign

led a special drive on road safety on the busy Puducherry-Villupuram main road on Sunday and requested motorists to use helmet.

During the campaign, Bedi asked a man, who was driving a motorcycle with his wife and two children riding pillion, that "such a violation of traffic rules will not be tolerated".

She also spotted an overcrowded auto-rickshaw and warned its driver, besides asking some passengers to get off.

Bedi asked police personnel to check motorists and ensure that traffic rules are followed.

National Road Safety Week was celebrated in the country between February 4 and February 10.

