6.0-magnitude quake hits off Philippines coast: USGS

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck at sea off the late Friday, with no early reports of damage.

The Geological Survey and the and said the quake struck at 11:06 pm (1506 GMT), its epicentre about 41 kilometres (25 miles) north of Santa Monica in the province of

Its depth was measured at 54 kilometres (34 miles) by the agency, and the local quake monitors said in an advisory that it was not expected to have caused damage.

The is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone through and across the

