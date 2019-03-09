AI operates all-women crew flight from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar

An all-women crew flight was operated between and on Friday to mark the International Women's Day Friday, an official said here.

AI also felicitated three women employees for their achievements, the company said in a statement.

The three employees shared their stories of success during a panel discussion on - soaring high to success, at the company's office here, it said.

The journey of women empowerment was also traced through poetry and songs during a cultural programme, it added.

