6 dead, 1 injured after truck hits MUV in MP's Betul

Six people were killed and one injured on Monday afternoon after a speeding truck hit their multi- on 69, also known as the Betul- Road, near here, police said.

Police Station in charge Motilal Kushwaha said the ill-fated vehicle was going to Navoday Vidyalaya, Prabhatpattan for school admission.

"Charan Dhurve (45) and his son (15), Sakal Barkade (38) and his son (16) died along with Maniram Uike (42) and Rekha (32). Uike's daughter (16) has grievous injuries," Kushwaha said.

The truck has been seized while efforts were on to nab the absconding driver, he added.

