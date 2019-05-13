JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AIFF announces Intercontinental Cup opponents, but not before Tajikistan FA

Uber slides at open following last week's rocky debut
Business Standard

6 dead, 1 injured after truck hits MUV in MP's Betul

Press Trust of India  |  Betul (MP) 

Six people were killed and one injured on Monday afternoon after a speeding truck hit their multi-utility vehicle on National Highway 69, also known as the Betul-Nagpur Road, near here, police said.

Betul Police Station in charge Motilal Kushwaha said the ill-fated vehicle was going to Navoday Vidyalaya, Prabhatpattan for school admission.

"Charan Dhurve (45) and his son Ayush (15), Sakal Barkade (38) and his son Dilip (16) died along with Maniram Uike (42) and Rekha (32). Uike's daughter Ekta (16) has grievous injuries," Kushwaha said.

The truck has been seized while efforts were on to nab the absconding driver, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 19:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU