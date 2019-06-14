JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Don't have almanac to tell date of cabinet expansion: Uddhav

Nasscom seeks new tax-friendly SEZ policy beyond 2020
Business Standard

6 governors, 4 CMs meet Union Home minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Six governors and four chief ministers, including Andhra Pradesh's Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Friday met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning their respective states.

Home Ministry officials described the separate meetings of the governors and the chief ministers with the minister as courtesy calls on Shah, who assumed the charge on June 1.

The governors who met the home minister were Uttar Pradesh's Ram Naik, Haryana's Satyadev Narayan Arya, Goa's Mridula Sinha, Assam's Jagdish Mukhi, Meghalaya's Tathagata Roy and Sikkim's Ganga Prasad.

Among the chief ministers who met Shah were Reddy, Assam's Sarbananda Sonowal, Goa's Pramod Sawanta and Sikkim's Prem Singh Tamang.

The governors and the chief ministers discussed with the home minister issues concerning their respective state, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU