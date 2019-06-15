60-year-old woman killed by elephant

A 60-year-old woman was killed by an elephant near Chadivayal on the outskirts in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The woman, a resident of Pottapathi village, had come out of her house to answer the call of nature around 2.30 AM when the elephant attacked her.

Hearing her screams, locals started shouting and managed to scare away the pachyderm, they said.

Police said she died en route to hospital.

