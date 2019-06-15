Thane couple booked for quackery

A husband-wife duo have been booked in in district for allegedly treating patients without having requisite medical degrees, a police official said Saturday.

A case has been registered against the couple, identified as Biju and Valsa Thopil, under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961 at police station, he said.

"The of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation lodged a complaint against the Thopil couple. We then raided on Friday where the two were treating patients. They could not produce any medical degrees. We have not made any arrests in the case so far," he informed.

