61 security personnel, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

Sixty-one security personnel and 11 civilians were killed while 142 people were injured in 177 terror-related incidents in in the first four months of 2019, the (MHA) has said.

The statement by Sulekha, Director, MHA came in response to an RTI plea filed by of J&K.

She said that the injured included 73 security force personnel and 69 civilians.

Earlier, in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen said 86 terrorists were killed this year in the state and vowed that operations against the ultras will continue.

"During this year, we have neutralised 86 terrorists so far. Twenty terrorists were also apprehended. Our operations against terrorists will continue. A number of ultras have been brought back to the mainstream with the help of their parents, teachers and senior citizens," Lt Gen had said at a function in Udhampur last Monday.

He also said 450 terrorists were operating in and the across the Line of Control (LoC) was intact with the full support of as 16 terrorist camps were operating in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied (PoK).

