63.3 pc voter turnout in phase 6: EC

The sixth phase of polls witnessed a turnout of 63.3 per cent as 59 parliamentary constituencies in seven states voted Sunday, the said.

The sixth phase of polling was held for eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in and all seven in Delhi, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in and eight in

officials said the final polling percentage may rise as there were queues at some places and this figure is till 6 pm.

The percentage for various states separately was not available immediately as information was being collected from various states, the EC officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)