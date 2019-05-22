650 kg of poppy recovered in Ramban

As many as 650 kg of poppy was seized in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Tuesday night, officials said.

A police party, conducting surprise checks on at Digdol, signalled an to stop, they said.

Seeing the police personnel, the stopped the at a distance from the check post and ran away, they said.

Upon searching the tanker, 33 gunny bags with 650 kg of poppy was found, they said, adding the drug consignment was being smuggled from to Punjab, they said.

The vehicle was seized and a case registered against the accused at Police Station Ramban, they said.

